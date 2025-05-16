‘Tea Party on the Porch and Patio’ to be hosted at Mountainside’s Levi Cory House

MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ — The Mountainside Restoration Committee will have a “Tea Party on the Porch and Patio” of the historic Levi Cory House on Saturday, May 17. Volunteers will serve tea and snacks to guests on the restored porches and patio of the circa 1818 Levi Cory House. Due to limited space, reservations are required for one of two seatings at 1 and 2:30 p.m. The cost per person is $10.

To reserve, call 908-233-3135 or email [email protected] and leave your name, phone number, preferred seating time – 1 or 2:30 p.m. – and number in your party. Payment should be made in advance either on Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., in-person at the Levi Cory House Village Shop or via the website at https://www.mountainsidehistory.org/events.

Thanks to funding from the Watts Mountainside Community Foundation, two porches, which were removed through the centuries, were originally part of the 1818 Levi Cory House and have been built back onto the house. Recently, the beautiful patio was added to the rear of the house. The circa 1818 Levi Cory House, which was relocated to Constitution Plaza in 2013, was originally located at the corner of New Providence Road and Mountain Avenue. The house was the location of the first Children’s Country Home during the 1890s, before expanding to its current location as the Children’s Specialized Hospital. The Village Shop located inside the Levi Cory House will be open during the tea party.

The Levi Cory House and Deacon Andrew Hetfield House are located at Constitution Plaza, Watchung Avenue, off Birch Hill Road, adjacent to the Mountainside Library. The Mountainside Restoration Committee is a 501(c)(3) charity and a committee of volunteers whose purpose is to maintain the Deacon Andrew Hetfield House, restore and maintain the Levi Cory House and collect and save historic Mountainside information and items from destruction. For information, call 908-233-3135 or visit www.mountainsidehistory.org.

Photo Courtesy of Mountainside Restoration Committee