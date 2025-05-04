Surrogate’s Court announces new marriage ceremony program for Residents

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Union County Surrogate Christopher Hudak announced the Surrogate’s Court will begin to offer monthly wedding ceremony services for Union County residents.

Beginning June 2025, couples may schedule, at no charge, a wedding ceremony officiated by Hudak. Ceremonies will be conducted at the Warinanco Sports Center in Warinanco Park, Roselle.

“The Surrogate’s Court is proud to expand its role in creating forever families in Union County,” said Hudak. “My office is proud to focus on the most meaningful moments in our resident’s lives and are looking forward to being part of the joy that comes along with the celebration of marriage.”

Ceremonies will be scheduled monthly on a first-come, first-served basis, with intention to increase dates and hours as demand grows. At this time, reservations are limited to Union County residents and participants are required to obtain all licensing paperwork from the municipal registrar’s office prior to the scheduled event.

Union County Commissioner Chairperson Lourdes M. Leon highlighted Hudak’s plan to offer wedding ceremony services as part of her 2025 initiatives, themed, Union County 2025: Connecting Communities, Committed to Progress. “Union County is proud to support Surrogate Hudak’s expansion of services in offering wedding ceremonies to our residents,” said Leon. “In addition to the importance of offering this vital service, I can think of no better location than Warinanco Park. The park will serve as a picturesque background, all while showcasing the amenities the park has to offer.”

This development reflects the surrogate’s dedication to modernize and increase accessibility to Surrogate Court services for all Union County residents.

For more information or to schedule your ceremony with the court, contact the Union County Surrogate’s Court at 908-527-4280, email [email protected] or visit ucnj.org/surrogate for more information.