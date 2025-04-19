Summit’s Elks annual award winners for 2025-2026 are given

SUMMIT, NJ — Summit Elks annual 2025-2026 awards were presented by Exalted Ruler Fred Honold during the March member meeting. During the meeting, Summit Elks ranks rose to an all-time record high of more than 2,900 members with the induction of 15 new members.

In a follow-up Quarterly Newsletter to the more than 2,900 Summit Lodge members, Honold thanked “All my officers, committeemen/women and, especially, the members, for a productive and interesting year. I took great pleasure in my choice of officers and committeemen/women that strove so diligently raising thousands of dollars for Elk’s charities and record number of new members.”

Honold concluded his comments by noting that, “As outgoing exalted ruler 2024-2025, I wish incoming Exalted Ruler Henrik Patel 2025-2026 and his team all the best for continued growth and success during their upcoming term. It has been truly an honor and privilege to serve Summit Elks Lodge 1246.”

Editor’s note: In fact, Honold came to the aid of Summit Elks previously during the construction of Summit Elk’s third-floor rooftop and served as the lodge treasurer from 2019 to 2020. During his recent term as exalted ruler from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025, he appointed an outstanding team of committee chairpersons that raised an unheard-of amount of funds for various Elk’s charities and initiated 15 new members into Summit Elks Lodge 1246, while networking and establishing the Summit Lodge as a dedicated contributor within the East Central District. Well done faithful leader.

