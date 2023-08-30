Young squad volunteers earn scholarships

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT, NJ — Two junior members of the Summit Volunteer First Aid Squad have been awarded scholarships in recognition of their volunteer efforts. Both earned the NJ State Emergency Medical Technician certification while still attending high school and volunteering at the Squad.

Marco Flores-Gonzales is the winner of this year’s Alice Nichols Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship was established in memory of Alice Nichols, a long-time member of the Squad who was serving as its President when she died unexpectedly in 2000. Nichols had also been very involved as a mentor to the Squad’s junior members and the scholarship was created to honor her legacy.

Kamari Massicott is the recipient of this year’s Mike D’Ecclessis Award, which was established in 2022 to honor the volunteer career of Michael D’Ecclessis, who was among the squad’s first junior members himself and retired in December 2021 after more than 46 years of service to the First Aid Squad and the community. The scholarship is funded by Summit’s Other Fellow First Foundation and will be awarded annually to the most outstanding member of the junior program’s graduating class. D’Ecclessis returned to the squad where he served for so many years to congratulate Kamari personally.

The all-volunteer First Aid Squad, which responds to emergency calls 24/7, is entirely funded through private donations and does not bill for service. The Squad is always looking for new volunteers to join its ranks. All required training, uniforms, and equipment are provided. For information on becoming a volunteer or donating to the squad, call 908-277-9479 or visit their website at: www.summitems.org.

Photos Courtesy of John Staunton