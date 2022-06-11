Weichert, Realtors salutes highest achievers for 2021 in Summit office

SUMMIT, NJ — Joe McDonald, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, has announced the highest achievers from the Summit sales office, 474 Morris Ave. for 2021.

“I would like to thank all of the Weichert sales associates in this office for their perseverance and dedication in 2021,” McDonald said. “The distinctions that have been earned reaffirm the commitment Weichert associates have to their customers and our singular focus on making each home-buying and -selling experience successful. Without their hard work, none of this would be possible.”

The following associates with the Summit sales office were recognized for their accomplishments in 2021 based on sales volume:

• Ayten Mayer, Weichert, Realtors Paramount Club: New Jersey Realtors 2021 Circle of Excellence Sales Award, Bronze.

• Donna Murphy: Weichert, Realtors Paramount Club.

• Aisha Kaloshi and Lise-Lotte LoPiano: Weichert, Realtors Executive Club.

• Natasha Meci: Weichert, Realtors Director’s Club.

• Alexander Bergquist, Caridad Puebla Dubin, Sonia Fisher, Michael Jonny and Flor Vargas: Weichert, Realtors Million Dollar Club.

Photo Courtesy of Andrea Adams