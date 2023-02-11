Vivid Dreamers to host Summer Theatre Camp at Vivid Stage

SUMMIT, NJ — Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Ave., Summit, will host its Vivid Dreamers summer theater program for students entering grades five through 12 from Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 28. Early Bird enrollment, which saves families $50, ends on Saturday, April 15.

Vivid’s program is a three-week theater experience which combines training, in which students build skills and study with theater professionals in a variety of subjects, with the opportunity for students to create and perform their own play. The program will be Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a special afternoon performance Friday, July 28, at Vivid’s home at the Oakes Center, 120 Morris Ave., Summit.

At Vivid Dreamers, we believe in having fun while developing real skills under the guidance of professionals. Vivid Dreamers is an enjoyable way for students in grades five through 12 to explore their interest in the performing arts during their summer vacation. Students receive individual attention, constructive feedback and the support needed to achieve their personal goals.

In the first week, the ensemble begins to come together through classes and workshops in acting, improv, playwriting, singing and movement. These and other skills will be explored as the group builds the foundation for their creative process.

The second week focuses on the development and writing of an original play, which will also include music and movement. Students have the opportunity to shape their own characters and performances, which might include new subjects explored in the first week such as stage combat and physical comedy.

In the third week, the cast and their director, musical director and choreographer hone and refine their original work in preparation for its presentation on the final evening of the program.

The cost of the Summer Theatre Program: Vivid Dreamers is $900 for all three weeks, with limited need-based scholarships available. Discounts are provided for those who register before Saturday, April 15. Admission is on a first-come, first-served basis until the program is filled or until the deadline of Thursday, June 1. Registration and more information for Vivid Dreamers can be found at vividstage.org/vividdreamers. The theater at Oakes Center is wheelchair accessible. Classes will be at Oakes Center, 120 Morris Ave., Summit 07901. For more information for any of Vivid Stage’s programs, visit vividstage.org or call 908-514-9654.