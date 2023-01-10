Visual Arts Center of New Jersey is certified sensory inclusive

SUMMIT, NJ — The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey recently received certification as a sensory-inclusive venue from the nonprofit organization KultureCity. Being sensory inclusive promotes an accommodating and positive experience for all VACNJ guests with sensory issues and further reinforces one of the art center’s main values: inclusivity.

The certification process involved VACNJ staff being trained by medical professionals on how to recognize those guests with sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation. Sensory bags, equipped with noise-canceling headphones provided by Puro Sound Labs, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads will also be available to all guests at the art center who may feel overwhelmed by the environment.

Sensory sensitivities or challenges with sensory regulation are often experienced by individuals with autism, dementia, PTSD and other conditions. One of the major barriers for these individuals is sensitivity to overstimulation and noise, which can be part of the environment in a venue such as the art center. With its new certification, VACNJ is now better prepared to assist guests with sensory sensitivities in having the most comfortable and accommodating experience possible.

Prior to attending an event, families can download the free KultureCity app to view what sensory features are available and how they can be accessed. Also on the app is the “social story,” which provides a preview of what to expect while at the art center. Patrons can also preview the social story on the art center’s website by heading to the “Plan Your Visit” page.

“Our communities are what shapes our lives, and to know that the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey is willing to go the extra mile to ensure that everyone, no matter their ability, is included in their community is amazing,” said Uma Srivastava, executive director of KultureCity. “We’re honored to partner with VACNJ to provide a truly inclusive experience for all guests.”