Visual Arts Center of New Jersey elects five new board members

SUMMIT, NJ — The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey elected five new members to its board of trustees at its annual meeting on Monday, Nov. 14. Greg Adams, Lisa Gingeleskie, Lorraine Kelly, Vani Krishnamurthy and André Renaudo will begin serving immediately; their terms will run through November 2025.

“It’s always exciting when new trustees are elected to the art center’s board,” said VACNJ’s executive director, Melanie Cohn. “I know that the individual talents that Greg, Lisa, Lorraine, Vani and André bring will each serve the art center well, and I know that their shared passion for the arts and the art center will make them wonderful new additions.”

Adams is senior vice president of finance and risk management, and treasurer of FuelCell Energy, a clean-energy company focused on decarbonizing power and making hydrogen. Prior to his current role, Adams spent nearly 17 years in banking with JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, Societe Generale and Goldman Sachs, working with institutional and corporate clients on complex risk management, financing, and capital market solutions in New York and London. Before coming to Wall Street, Adams worked in the power and energy space after graduate school, having various finance, strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and business development roles for AES Corp. and Entergy. Adams received a bachelor’s degree from Denison University and a master’s degree from Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business. He and his wife, Julie, have been Summit residents since 2004, except for a stint in London from 2011 to 2016. They have two daughters, Lucy and Amelia, both of whom are currently in college.

Gingeleskie is a partner at Lindabury, McCormick, Estabrook & Cooper PC in the firm’s Labor, Employment & Employee Benefits group, where she concentrates her practice in the areas of labor and employment law, as well as Employee Retirement Income Security Act law and employee benefits law. Gingeleskie has represented and counseled management in all areas of labor and employment law, including but not limited to matters involving employment discrimination and harassment, breach of contract, violation of restrictive covenant, wrongful termination and reasonable accommodations in the workplace. On behalf of corporations, she regularly reviews and prepares employment policies and employee handbooks for legal compliance. Gingeleskie has assisted in conducting internal investigations into allegations of harassment and other forms of workplace misconduct and provides training for employees and management in areas of employment law. She has significant experience in state and federal court proceedings, as well as administrative agencies. Gingeleskie is well versed in advising employers on the use of social media to recruit, hire and discipline employees. In 2017, Gingeleskie hosted a webinar on “Best Practices for an Employer’s Use of Social Media in the Hiring Process.” Gingeleskie, along with other members of Lindabury’s Labor and Employment practice group, was co-author of the New Jersey chapter of the 2020 Chambers Chapter on New Jersey Employment Law, as well as the 2019 Chambers Global Practice Guide for Regional Employment.

Kelly is global head of Investment Stewardship Solutions at Institutional Shareholder Services. She is responsible for overall strategy for ISS’ core governance, and environmental, social and governmental business lines that encompass ISS’ proxy voting, corporate governance research, responsible investment and global proxy distribution offerings that are relied on by thousands of institutional investors across the globe. She is also responsible for setting strategic priorities for ISS LiquidMetrix and Securities Class Action Services LLC, a subsidiary of ISS.

Kelly is a current committee member for the Best Practice Principles Group, formed in 2013 to promote greater understanding of corporate governance and ESG research and support services provided to investors and other capital markets participants. Kelly also served on the Council of Institutional Investors’ Markets Advisory Council from 2017 to 2020, advising board members and staff of the $3 trillion association on matters shaping the corporate governance and ESG industries. Prior to joining ISS, Kelly spent two years as a senior vice president of Global Sales for Thomson Financial. She was a New York sales manager for three years at Primark Corporation and in direct sales at NewsEdge for two years. In 2022, Kelly was an honoree in Crain’s Notable Women on Wall Street. Kelly, who is currently on the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey finance committee, has a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Mary Washington.

Krishnamurthy is passionate about enabling artists to realize their commercial potential. Her training as a professional dancer, combined with her business education and experiences, have enabled her to spend over a decade as a translator, moderator, and messenger between artists and their audiences. Having spent many years serving artists, Krishnamurthy founded CoCo Gallery as a way to support the sustainability of artists’ careers, collaborating with clients such as Lincoln Center, World Music Institute and visual artists from around the world. Prior to this, she worked at top-tier consulting firms such as Bain & Co. and the Boston Consulting Group. She has a master’s degree from Harvard Business School, received a Fulbright to India to study temple art and architecture, and has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania. She lives with her husband, two daughters and an inordinate number of crayons, markers and paintbrushes.

Renaudo is a relationship director within the Corporate & Investment Bank at Barclays in New York, responsible for relationship management, origination, risk control, and industry leadership. He graduated from Monmouth University with honors with a degree in finance. Renaudo resides in Monmouth County, and enjoys photography, tennis and traveling.

Photos Courtesy of Brian Riley