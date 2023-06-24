Village Green issues lineup for concerts and movies

SUMMIT, NJ — The Summit Department of Community Programs has announced the schedule for summer movies and concerts on the Village Green, 356 Broad St., Summit.

Presented by Citizens Bank, the 2023 Hot Summer Nights Concert Series will feature a variety of bands on Tuesday nights during July and August. The lineup includes Total Soul on July 11, the Nerds on July 18, Austin City Nights on July 25, Changing Lanes on Aug. 1, Audio Riot on Aug. 8, and Brian Kirk and the Jirks on Aug. 15.

Concerts begin at 7 p.m. and will be accompanied by food trucks. The second night of the concert series, Tuesday, July 18, will serve as Community Night, welcoming local non-profit organizations to share information with the Summit community during the concert. To participate, sign up online.

The 2023 Screen on the Green Movie Series will also take place on the Village Green, on Thursday nights in July and August. The series will feature “Lightyear” on July 6, “Minions: The Rise of Gru” on July 13, “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” on July 20, “Turning Red” on July 27, and “DC League of Super-Pets” on Aug. 3. Each night, a family dance party will begin at 7:15 p.m. and the movie will be shown at dark. Attendees may purchase food from the featured food truck of the week.

All concert and movie attendees are asked to bring their own blankets and chairs. There is no cost for admission to concerts or movies. All events offered by the city of Summit are alcohol- and tobacco-free.

Full event details for the Hot Summer Nights Concert Series and the Screen on the Green Movie Series, including vendor and sponsorship information, can be found online at summitcommunityprograms.com. For more information, contact the Department of Community Programs at 908-277-2932.