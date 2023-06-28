Union County begins aeration of Briant Pond to improve water quality

SUMMIT, NJ — After several years of planning, Union County engineers have started work to improve the water quality and overall health of the pond at Briant Park in Summit, one of the county’s most visited local parks. The project is part of the county’s ongoing efforts to maintain healthy ecosystems and provide safe recreational opportunities for residents and visitors. It was made possible by funding from the New Jersey State Department of Environmental Protection and is expected to continue through the end of 2023.

As the first part of a dual-process project, an aeration system has been installed to introduce oxygen to the water through diffusers placed at strategic locations throughout Briant Pond. This process is critical for the survival of fish and other aquatic life. The lack of oxygen in water can lead to the growth of harmful algae and bacteria, which can negatively impact the ecosystem of the pond. The system will also help to circulate the water, which will improve its overall quality.

County officials urge all visitors to Briant Park to take note of the aeration system and follow any posted guidelines or signs. The system may create some visible disturbance to the water, but this is a normal part of the aeration process and is necessary for its effectiveness.

After the aeration part of the process is complete, the county will use hydro-raking equipment to remove excess sediment, debris and plant material from the bottom of the pond. During the process, residents may notice increased activity around the pond, as well as temporary disruptions to recreational activities.

Once the project is complete, residents can expect to see improved water quality, clearer water and an overall healthier ecosystem in Briant Pond.

“We understand that the aeration and hydro-raking processes may cause some inconvenience for residents who visit Briant Park for recreation,” said Summit Director of Community Services and city engineer Aaron Schrager. “We believe, however, that the long-term benefits of this project far outweigh any short-term disruptions and thank everyone for their patience.”

For more information on Briant Park or recreation activities in Union County, visit the county website at ucnj.org/parks-recreation.

Photo Courtesy of Megan Trindell