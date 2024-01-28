TryCAN hosts its annual MLK Day of Service for special needs children and their mentors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT, NJ — Martin Luther King Jr. Day was a great day of community at the Summit Community Center. The Summit Department of Community Programs hosted two events for TryCAN community members and prospective mentors during their annual MLK Day of Service.

TryCAN coordinates inclusive recreation and social development programs for children with special needs. Twenty children were signed up for the MLK event. They came with their family members for pizza, hot chocolate and a dance party, followed by a viewing of the movie “Elemental.”

Sponsorships and Program Coordinator David Guida said TryCAN is about expectations, giving children with special needs tools to make them more effective. He said, “For a day of service, it’s open to everyone.”

Jake, 15, had recently become a peer mentor to the children with special needs. “I like helping people out,” he said. Peer mentors are high school and middle school students from the community. Using a “Children Helping Children” approach during class, a special needs child works with a trained volunteer peer mentor who serves as an assistant coach, buddy and the child’s biggest cheerleader.

TryCAN programs, including baseball, basketball, lacrosse, soccer, football, tennis, martial arts, golf, learn-to-bike-ride, social skills, art and music, are open to children from all communities. Because of the fundraising activities of TryCAN, programs charge only a nominal fee.

Mike Fusco, owner of Summit Soundz Entertainment, provided the music for the day. He put together a Disney playlist because “they know Disney shows and movies. They may not know top pop.”

“I’ve been doing this a long time,” he continued. “The idea is for the children to have fun and get their energy out before the movie. Get them moving and grooving. This is a joyful day. It’s OK for them to run around. We want the kids to have something fun. It’s good for them to get out of their safety zone.”

Fei, a mom from Summit, said she loved the event. “We could use more of this. It’s great for the community,” she said.

Huan Ching Liao was there with his 19-year-old son, Alexander.

Alexander excitedly said, “I like everything!”

Summit resident Vinnie Costa was there with his two children, Alaina, 2, and Ezekiel, 4. They are not special needs children but Costa wanted to support the community. “I love the community,” he said. “People are very friendly.” He’s lived in town for 16 years.

To learn more about TryCAN, visit: https://www.summitcommunityprograms.com/156/TryCAN-Special-Needs.