Toys for Tots has successful 2023 holiday toy drive

SUMMIT, NJ — The Summit Policemen’s Benevolent Association No. 55 and Firefighters Mutual Benevolent Association No. 54 hosted the annual U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots holiday toy drive, with support from the Summit Police Department and Summit Fire Department.

An estimated 1,246 toys were donated this year. The toys were picked up on Thursday, Dec. 21, by members of the PBA and FMBA and delivered to the Marine Corps facility located in South Plainfield. The Liberty Group of Berkeley Heights donated the use of a truck and driver, Summit resident and PBA and FMBA supporter David Platt, to deliver the toys. After the toys are sorted, they will be distributed to children in need throughout Union County and the surrounding area.

Toy collection bins were in Summit City Hall, the Summit Fire Department, the Community Center, Summit High School, Cannon Hill Capital Partners, Douglas Infiniti, Douglas Volkswagen, the Little Gym of Summit, Serra Doce and Village Trattoria. Lightbridge Academy in Summit also collected and donated toys. The PBA and FMBA thank the businesses that collected toys and citizens that donated them during this year’s drive.

Photos Courtesy of Megan Trindell