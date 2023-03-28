Three Summit police officers receive promotions

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT, NJ — Summit Mayor Nora Radest officiated the promotion ceremonies for three members of the Summit Police Department in Common Council chamber on Wednesday, March 1. Lt. Michael Treiber was promoted to the rank of captain, Sgt. Christopher Medina was promoted to the rank of lieutenant and Officer Jeffrey Peer was promoted to the rank of sergeant.

Treiber grew up in Florham Park and studied criminal justice at Seton Hall University. He began his career with the Summit Police Department in April 2000 as part of the Patrol Bureau and was assigned to the Detective Bureau from 2006 to 2012. In 2012, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant and, in 2018, was promoted to the rank of lieutenant. Treiber has been assigned to the Auto Theft Task Force, the Newark Headlight Task Force and the Union County Narcotics Task Force. He has received multiple commendations, including the Chief’s Meritorious Service Award and multiple exemplary performance notices. Treiber was joined by his family at the promotion ceremony.

Medina grew up in New Providence and attended Miami University of Ohio, where he studied business administration/accounting. He joined the Summit Police Department in 2006 as a patrol officer and became certified as a field training officer, where he taught departmental policies and procedures to newly hired officers. After an assignment in the Detective Bureau, Medina was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2021 in the Patrol Bureau. During this time, he was instrumental in assisting Capt. Ryan Peters with achieving accreditation status for the Summit Police Department from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police. He has received multiple distinguished services awards, two lifesaving awards and one Chief’s Award. Medina was joined by his wife and two children at the promotion ceremony.

Peer grew up in Summit and began his career in law enforcement with the Summit Police Department as a member of the Police Explorer Program from 1987 to 1989 and as an auxiliary officer from 1996 to 1999. He attended the John H. Stamler Police Academy and was sworn in as an officer with the Summit Police Department in April 2000. He was assigned to the Patrol Bureau and appointed to the position of field training officer. In 2009, Peer was assigned to the Union County Emergency Response Team, where officers are hand-selected and trained for intensive, emergency response situations, including high-risk search and arrest warrants and hostage situations. He has received four Honorable Service Awards, a Chief’s Award and multiple commendation letters from his supervisors. Peer was joined by his girlfriend and brother at the promotion ceremony.

Photos Courtesy of Megan Trindell