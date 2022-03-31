The Summit Fire Department donates hazmat kits

By on No Comment

In the photo from left are Lt. Jeff Hudkins, Deputy Chief Paul Imbimbo, firefighter Sergio Villalobos, firefighter Tom Penn and Battalion Chief Rick Locke.

SUMMIT, NJ — The Summit Fire Department has donated 10 level B hazmat kits to support under-equipped fire departments in Ukraine as part of a Clifton Fire Department and FMBA 21 equipment drive. The kits contained turnout gear, tools and breathing equipment required to operate at hazardous materials incidents, as well as various essential medical supplies. Donated items will be distributed directly to Ukraine stations in need.

More than 400 sets of turnout gear have been donated by area fire departments. To donate or for more information, visit the Clifton FMBA 21 website at cliftonfmba21.com.

Photo Courtesy of Amy Cairns/Summit

The Summit Fire Department donates hazmat kits added by on
View all posts by editor →

COMMENTS