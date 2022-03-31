The Summit Fire Department donates hazmat kits

SUMMIT, NJ — The Summit Fire Department has donated 10 level B hazmat kits to support under-equipped fire departments in Ukraine as part of a Clifton Fire Department and FMBA 21 equipment drive. The kits contained turnout gear, tools and breathing equipment required to operate at hazardous materials incidents, as well as various essential medical supplies. Donated items will be distributed directly to Ukraine stations in need.

More than 400 sets of turnout gear have been donated by area fire departments. To donate or for more information, visit the Clifton FMBA 21 website at cliftonfmba21.com.

Photo Courtesy of Amy Cairns/Summit