‘The Minutes’ to be performed at Summit Playhouse

SUMMIT, NJ — “The Minutes,” a play by Tracy Letts, directed by Gordon Wiener, with stage manager Christine Petruzzell and producers Joann Scanlon and Pam Heller, will be performed at the Summit Playhouse, 10 New England Ave., Summit, on Oct. 13, 14, 20, 21, 27 and 28 at 8 p.m. and Oct. 15 and 22 at 2 p.m.

This scathing new comedy about small-town politics and real-world power, from the author of “August: Osage County,” exposes the ugliness behind some of our most closely-held American narratives while asking each of us what we would do to keep from becoming history’s losers.

The cast consists of Christopher Peterson as Assalone; Kevern Cameron as Oldfield; Andrew Blais as Superba; Brad Forenza as Hanratty; Paula Ehrenberg as Matz; Sharon McGuire as Innes; Chip Prestera as Carp; Andrew Froehlich as Breeding; Rebecca Phillips as Johnson; Ron Richardson as Blake; and Lonny Friedman as Peel.

Funds from the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the ARTS, made this production possible.