The magic of the season is coming to Reeves-Reed Arboretum

SUMMIT, NJ — Reeves-Reed Arboretum, a nonprofit public garden in Summit, will be celebrating the magic of the season with its third annual Festival of Trees: A Multicultural Celebration of the Holidays. On Sunday, Dec. 11, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., children and families are invited to learn about Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Christmas and the winter solstice. More than 30 trees throughout the historic grounds will be decorated by a local nonprofit, business, family, school or Scout group. In years past, trees have been decorated to represent holidays, hobbies, sports, nature, environmental and social causes, and more. Guests can vote for their favorite decorated tree, and prizes will be awarded. There will be crafts, activities and games for children; a holiday market; food vendors; music; photos with Santa; and a woodland story walk. Event tickets and tree sponsorship information is available at reeves-reedarboretum.org.

For adults age 21 and older, Reeves-Reed Arboretum will be hosting its first Festival of Trees preview party on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 7 to 9 p.m. Adult guests can tour the grounds and enjoy a “spirited” celebration in the historic Wisner House by sampling a collection of seasonal cocktails and desserts. A “magical” tree, decorated by a local designer, will be auctioned off. Details and tickets are also available at reeves-reedarboretum.org.

The arboretum will be hosting its annual Holiday Greens Sale, a fundraiser for the arboretum featuring custom-decorated wreaths, swags, centerpieces, mint julep cups and more. Items will be for sale during the Festival of Trees on Sunday, Dec. 11, and a selection of items can be ordered in advance from reeves-reed.company.site; the deadline to order was Friday, Nov. 25. Holiday greens will also be for sale on the following dates at the arboretum: Dec. 3, 4, 5, 9 and 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Doreen Schindler