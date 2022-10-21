The Flip Side asks: How was your pandemic?

SUMMIT, NJ — Vivid Stage, in residence at the Oakes Center, 120 Morris Ave. in Summit, presents a performance by the Flip Side, Vivid’s house improv team, on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 8 p.m. Masks are optional in the theater.

The Flip Side features Clark Carmichael, Laura Ekstrand, Noreen Farley, Lulu French, Dave Maulbeck and David Lee White.

Based on techniques created by the Groundlings, the Upright Citizens Brigade and the Magnet Theater, the Flip Side offers short-form improvisational comedy sketches, using audience suggestions to shape the scenes that the actors instantly create onstage. No two shows are alike, and the most important ingredient in every show is the audience.

Performers use everyday objects, strange maladies and unusual circumstances to cook up unconventional mini-plays that appear and disappear in a matter of minutes.

Tickets can be purchased at vividstage.org/the-flip-side-improv-vivid. For more information, call 908-514-9654. The theater at Oakes Center is wheelchair accessible. The parking lot is accessible from Ashwood Avenue, behind the theater.

Photo Courtesy of Laura Ekstrand