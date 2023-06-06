The Discovery Orchestra wins Telly Award for its sixth TV special

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT, NJ — The Discovery Orchestra, the Summit-based orchestra known for its teaching concerts in performance halls and on the small screen, has just won its 11th Telly Award. The ensemble, which has introduced millions around the world to the pleasures of classical music listening, is a Bronze Telly Winner in Television — Cultural for “Discover Saint-Saëns’ ‘Organ’ Symphony,” a compelling exploration of the soaring Finale of French composer Camille Saint-Saëns’ tour de force “Symphony No. 3.” The special is hosted by TDO Founder and Artistic Director George Marriner Maull, who helps audience members build their listening skills, which is the core mission of the arts nonprofit. TDO has previously received Telly Awards, the world’s largest honor for video and television across all screens, for its specials “Discover Beethoven’s 5th,” “Discover Vivaldi’s Four Seasons,” “Fall in Love with Music” and “Discover the Firebird.”

“Discover Saint-Saëns’ ‘Organ’ Symphony” is now available to stream on The WNET Group’s AllArts.org and on the free ALL ARTS app on all major streaming platforms, including Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Distributed nationally by American Public Television, the one-hour program is now being featured on public television stations across the country, check local listings.

Established in 1979, The Telly Awards received nearly 13,000 submissions from all 50 states and five continents for its 44th annual edition.

Credited for the 2023 Telly Award win are Writer/Host/Conductor George Marriner Maull; Executive Producers Virginia Johnston and Rick Kaller; Producer/Director Dave Emmerling, Midnight Media Group; Producer/Director Walter Schoenknecht, Midnight Media Group; and Sound Designer David Walters, David Walters LLC.

“Receiving this wonderful acknowledgement from The Telly Awards energizes us to expand our commitment to helping people emotionally connect with classical music,” said Maull. “The benefits are myriad. Unfettering the pathway to this wonderful musical genre allows individuals to slow down their thoughts and to be present in the moment as they learn how to listen better.”

Viewers will gain a better understanding of the “Organ” Symphony Finale, as the 91-piece symphony orchestra — featuring organist Mark Miller — performs Saint-Saëns’ masterpiece, led by Maull, who provides insights into the composition’s melodic themes, recurring patterns and much more. Copies of The Discovery Orchestra’s listening guide for this public television special, digitally recorded in September at The Pingry School in Basking Ridge, can be found at bit.ly/DSSListeningGuide.

The program was made possible with the generous support of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as Elliot and MaryJeanette Dee, Bob and Cynthia Hamburger, Michael Johnston, The F.M. Kirby Foundation, The Kozloski Family Foundation, Robert Scott of Main Street Wealth Management, The Bill and Patricia O’Connor Charitable Fund, David and Ellen Williams, Lee and Jennifer Pierson, The V.A. Johnston Charitable Fund, Daniel and Gail Kopp, and Rachel Weinberger and Ed McGann.

