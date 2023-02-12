Ten-year-old student struck by motor vehicle in Deforest Avenue crosswalk

SUMMIT, NJ — Summit Police Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash with a pedestrian at the intersection of Deforest Avenue and Woodland Avenue on Friday, Feb. 3, at approximately 8:15 a.m.

Officers were called to the scene at Lincoln-Hubbard School on Woodland Avenue, where they found a 10-year-old Summit boy with a leg injury. The victim reported that he was in a crosswalk at the intersection of Deforest Avenue and Woodland Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle; he walked to the school for assistance. The student was transported to Overlook Medical Center by the Summit Volunteer First Aid Squad for treatment.

The driver, an 89-year-old Summit woman, was proceeding south at a low rate of speed on Woodland Avenue when she attempted to make a left turn onto Deforest Avenue and struck the victim, who was crossing the street. The driver said sun glare was a contributing factor to the accident. The driver did not immediately pull over at the scene. When she returned and was unable to locate the victim, she responded to Summit Police Department on Springfield Avenue and reported the accident. She was issued a summons.

The incident is being investigated by the Summit Police Department Traffic Safety Bureau.