SVFAS has 2022 Juniors Program graduation ceremony

SUMMIT, NJ — The Summit Volunteer First Aid Squad had the annual graduation ceremony for its Juniors Program at its headquarters on Sunday, June 5. Nine members of the program, all Summit residents, were honored for having fulfilled their commitment to the program as they graduate from their respective high schools. In addition, five members of the graduating class received scholarships as they embark on the next phase of their education.

The members of this year’s graduating class follow, along with their college choice: Amanda Brown, Boston College; Mary Caffrey, University of New Hampshire; Summer Cullen, University of Notre Dame; Jack Detweiler, St. Lawrence University; Lleyton Lance, Washington University in St. Louis; Olivia Lawlor, Dartmouth College; Sean McCormick, Loyola University Maryland; Natalie Peralta, Bowdoin College; and Sarah Silverberg, University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Brown, Cullen, Detweiler, Lawlor and Silverberg also received Alice Nichols Memorial Scholarships during the ceremony. Nichols was a longtime member of the squad and was serving as its president when she died unexpectedly in 2000. She had also been very involved as a mentor to the squad’s junior members, and the scholarships were created to honor her legacy.

The night’s program was highlighted by the presentation of the first Mike D’Ecclessis Award, which was established recently to honor the illustrious career of Mike D’Ecclessis, who joined the squad as a junior member himself and retired in December after more than 46 years of meritorious service to SFVAS and the community. The new award, which includes a $1,500 scholarship funded by Summit’s Other Fellow First Foundation, will be awarded annually to the most outstanding member of the Junior Program’s graduating class. D’Ecclessis was in attendance on Sunday, June 5, when the first Mike D’Ecclessis Award was presented, to Olivia Lawlor.

The squad thanked the graduates and their families for their committed service, and senior members Kerry Whitcher and Charles Vickers for overseeing the Juniors Program.

Photos Courtesy of Megan Trindell