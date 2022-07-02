Summit’s 75th Fourth of July celebration to be on Monday, Jul 4

SUMMIT, NJ — The city of Summit’s 75th annual Fourth of July celebration will take place on Monday, July 4, at Soldiers Memorial Field, 5 Myrtle Ave. The community celebration will include entertainment, rides and amusements, and a food court.

The event will begin with a flag-raising ceremony at noon, followed by a decorated-bicycle parade for children at 12:15 p.m. Entertainment, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., will include concerts and a magic show. The event will conclude with a fireworks display at 9:15 p.m.

The walking track, playground, tennis courts and lower fields at Memorial Field will close at noon to prepare for the fireworks display. Roads adjacent to the field will close to vehicle traffic at 6 p.m. The parking lot on Ashland Road next to the Memorial Field tennis courts will be closed all day on Monday, July 4.

The schedule for the event is as follows.

• Noon: flag-raising ceremony and food court opens.

• 12:15 p.m.: decorated-bike parade for children.

• 12:45 p.m.: announcement of bike parade winners.

• 1p.m.: circus entertainment.

• 2 p.m.: magic show with Kevin Lane.

• 3 p.m.: live musical performance.

• 5 p.m.: Luke and the Troublemakers in concert.

• 7:30 p.m.: Daddy Pop in concert.

• 9 p.m.: lowering of the colors.

• 9:15 p.m.: fireworks.

The Fourth of July celebration is fully funded by residents and local businesses. To contribute or to view more information, visit summitcommunityprograms.com/179/Fourth-of-July.