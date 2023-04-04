Summit sees new firefighter sworn in

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT, NJ — On Wednesday, March 22, at a ceremony at fire headquarters, Nicholas Papa was sworn in as a career firefighter with the Summit Fire Department. Papa began as a volunteer firefighter with the department in September 2021 and served in the Hook & Ladder Co. No. 1. He is also an active volunteer member of the Berkley Heights Fire Department.

Papa has completed Firefighter I and II and has several safety certifications, including NJ State Hazardous Material Awareness, operations and technician; NJ State Swift Water Rescue Awareness, operations and technician; and Incident Management Level I. He is also trained in CBRNE “See-Burn” and Pump Operations.

Papa was joined by his family and friends at the ceremony.

For more information on the Summit Fire Department, visit cityofsummit.org/fire.

Photos Courtesy of Megan Trindell