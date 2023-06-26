Summit police responds to stolen motor vehicle crash on Route 124

SUMMIT, NJ — On Wednesday, June 14, at approximately 4:11 p.m., a Summit Police Department detective located and began to follow a 2019 Audi A5 that was reported stolen in Montclair; the vehicle was traveling east on the Route 24 south service road near Hobart Avenue when it suddenly accelerated onto Route 24 East.

The vehicle sideswiped six cars before overturning one quarter of a mile west of the 9A Broad Street exit. The five suspects then exited the vehicle and fled east on the shoulder of the highway into a PSE&G maintenance yard on 48 Middle Ave.

Responding Summit police units immediately apprehended three suspects; the fourth suspect was apprehended by a Millburn police unit. Police set a perimeter near Broad Street and Middle Avenue and, with the Union County Sheriff’s K-9 Search and Rescue Unit and a Millburn Police drone operator, began searching for the fifth suspect. Approximately two hours later, Summit police units located and apprehended the remaining suspect on Route 78 West at mile marker 51 in Union Township.

All five of the suspects were 16 years of age and from Essex County. Following processing, they were released to the custody of their guardians pending a hearing.

Photo Courtesy of Amy Cairns