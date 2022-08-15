Summit police respond to stabbing on Walnut St.

SUMMIT, NJ — The Summit Police Department responded to a report of a fight in progress outside a Walnut Street residence at approximately 11:20 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, according to an Aug. 8 press release from the department.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male with three knife wounds to the back of his torso. The victim, a 26-year-old Summit resident, was transported to Overlook Medical Center by the Summit Volunteer First Aid Squad. He was later airlifted to Morristown Medical Center. As of the morning of Aug. 8, he was listed in critical condition.

A witness was able to provide a description of the assailant and information that the victim and suspect had been drinking together in front of a residence on Walnut Street when a dispute occurred, resulting in the stabbing. A short time later, patrol identified the suspect walking near the Summit train station. The suspect allegedly ran from police; officers gave chase and arrested him without further incident outside the Tier Garage on Maple Street.

Feliceto Bravo-Solano, 24, of Walnut Street in Summit, was charged with third-degree assault, fourth-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and fourth-degree providing false information to police. He was transported to the Union County Jail pending a bail hearing.

The incident is still under investigation by the Summit Police Department’s Detective Bureau.

These are accusations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until he enters a guilty plea or is found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.