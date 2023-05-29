Summit police officers take part in Police Unity Tour

SUMMIT, NJ — Summit Police Officer Keith Kwiatek and Officer Sean Thompson participated in the Police Unity Tour recently, a four-day bicycle ride from New Jersey to Washington, D.C. The Police Unity Tour was formed in 1997 and its mission is to raise public awareness about law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.

Kwiatek and Thompson rode with hundreds of law enforcement officers to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. Members from the Summit Police Department joined them as they departed on Tuesday, May 9, from Parsippany. Former Summit Police Capt. Rick Proctor and Victoria Proctor, wife of former Summit Police Detective Matthew Tarentino, joined them in Somerville. Kwiatek and Thompson arrived in Washington, D.C., on Friday, May 12, after completing the last leg of the ride from Annapolis, Md., alongside members of the Westfield, Cranford, Roselle Park, and Springfield police departments.

Photos Courtesy of Megan Trindell