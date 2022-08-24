Summit Police Department Youth Academy finishes 16th season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT, NJ — The Summit Police Department has completed the 16th season of its Youth Academy, a program designed to provide area youths with an opportunity to understand the role of the police officer in the community. Fifty-nine cadets graduated from the 2022 Youth Academy during two ceremonies that were attended by family members, Mayor Nora Radest, Police Chief Steven Zagorski and members of Common Council.

Ranging in age from 11 to 14, cadets experienced the types of drills and physical training practiced by recruits in the police academy. In addition to receiving instruction in criminal investigation techniques, evidence recovery and patrol tactics, cadets experienced hands-on training in processing crime scenes, conducting high-risk motor vehicle stops and evasive driving.

During a visit to the John H. Stamler Police Academy in Scotch Plains, cadets utilized the obstacle course used by police recruits and received unarmed self-defense instruction and firearms simulator training. The cadets also attended demonstrations from the Union County K-9 unit, SWAT team, bomb squad and the Summit Fire Department.

“We are thrilled to be able to host this program year after year and continually have so many young Summit residents interested in learning about the challenges and responsibility of police work,” said Zagorski. “While the students that attend the academy may not want to become police officers in the future, the program instills confidence and a sense of achievement that will benefit them for years to come.”

The following cadets graduated from the 2022 Summit Police Youth Academy Session 1: Ben Barlow, Samuel Benavides, Brian Byrne, Madelyn Byrne, Henry Decker, Anthony Delarosa, William Dolan, Anya Gokhale, Ayanna Hubert, Letitia Hubert, Daniil “Ace” Karotki, Elle Kennedy, Rishant Kona, Rithvik Kona, Zack Lipin, Owen Manahan, Sarah McKegney, Duncan O’Connor, Ishan Pal, Spyridon Petrou, Selena Shanker, Grace Sherman, Cooper Smoragiewicz, Nicolas Solis-Negron, Sophia Teixera, Alexavier Tolentino, Enzo Tolentino, Dalia Valdes and Sebastian Vasquez.

The following cadets graduated from the 2022 Summit Police Youth Academy Session 2: Kvya Arora, Geanluca Asitimbay, Brayden Beatty, Casey Bello-Ventura, Steven Bello-Ventura, Logan Buntin, Jed Callahan, Andrew Cassidy, Alan Castillo, Alex Castillo, Ava Deutsch, Blakely Diekman, Alexandra Flores, Maksim Hartevelt, Xavier LeBlanc, Catherine Liang, Margaret Liang, Alexandra Luther, Michael Madden, Leo Paterek, Jack Petrella, Gabriella Rajguru, Emma Roberts, Sarah Romero, Tyler Ruck, Mia Solano, Paul Spitzer, Bethany Stanton, Brandon Ulloa and Artem Zakharov.

For more information on the Youth Academy, contact Juvenile Detective Sean Thompson at sthompson@spdnj.org or 908-598-2114.

Photos Courtesy of Megan Trindell