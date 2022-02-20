Summit Police Department trading card program returns

SUMMIT, NJ — The Summit Police Department’s trading card program has returned for 2022. Originally launched in 2004, the program is designed to foster communication and trust between members of the police department and young Summit residents. This will be the fourth installment of the program.

Trading cards have been issued to each sworn and civilian member of the Summit Police Department, with their name, position and photograph on the front, and a brief biographical statement on the back. Children are encouraged to collect all 56 trading cards by approaching police officers and staff and asking for their card.

“Our goal for this program is for children to become comfortable with approaching an officer in town and initiating a conversation to ask for their trading card,” said Summit Police acting Chief Steven Zagorski. “We are always working to strengthen our relationship with the residents of Summit, and this makes the process more personal. The trading card program will also help familiarize our younger residents with the names and faces of our officers, so that perhaps in a time of need, it is easy for them to reach out to an officer for help.”

Trading cards are available now through the end of May. Each week, several featured cards will be available Monday to Friday at the Police Department Records Bureau window at City Hall. For the week of Feb. 7, featured trading cards included Mayor Nora Radest, Zagorski, Capt. Rick Proctor and Capt. Ryan Peters.

In early June, a prize drawing will take place for children in prekindergarten through fifth grade. Children who have collected 20, 40 or all 56 trading cards will be entered into the raffle once, twice or three times, based on the number of cards they have collected.

The trading card program is funded by the Summit Police Athletic League. For more information, including a list of featured cards, or for a poster of all 56 cards, visit cityofsummit.org/police or contact the Summit Police Department at 908-273-0051.

