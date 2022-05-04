Summit Police Department achieves NJSACOP accreditation

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT, NJ — The Summit Police Department has been awarded accredited agency status from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police. A certificate of recognition was presented to members of the department by Law Enforcement Accreditation Program Director Harry Delgado at the Tuesday, April 19, Common Council meeting.

NJSACOP accreditation is voluntary; Summit Police Department began the process in February 2021. It involved an extensive examination of all aspects of departmental policies and procedures, management, operations and support services to ensure compliance with NJSACOP LEAP standards.

“Achievement of accredited agency status confirms that the policies and procedures implemented by the Summit Police Department are conceptually sound and operationally effective,” explains acting police Chief Steven Zagorski. “Accreditation signifies professional excellence in law enforcement and is an important professional achievement for our agency.”

According to the NJSACOP, benefits of accreditation often include greater accountability within an agency, reduced insurance risk and liability exposures, stronger defense against potential civil lawsuits, increased community advocacy, and confidence in responding to community needs. State-accredited agencies may also be eligible for insurance rate discounts.

More information on Summit Police Department and NJSACOP accreditation is available on the city website.

Photos Courtesy of Amy Cairns