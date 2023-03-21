Summit police are accepting applications

SUMMIT, NJ — The Summit Police Department is accepting applications for the 2023 Youth Academy from now through Saturday, April 1. Two one-week sessions will be from Monday, July 17, to Friday, July 21, and Monday, July 24, to Friday, July 28, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and are open to children ages 11 to 14.

Applications are available online, at the Summit Police Department in City Hall, and in the main office at Lawton C. Johnson Summit Middle School. More information on the program is available at cityofsummit.org/youthacademy.