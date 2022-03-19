Summit Police accepting applications for 2022 Summer Youth Academy through April 1

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT, NJ — The Summit Police Department is hosting its 2022 Youth Academy in two one-week sessions, from July 18 to 22 and July 25 to 29, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, and are open to children ages 11 to 14. Applications will be accepted now through Friday, April 1, and are available online, at the Summit Police Department in City Hall and in the main office at Lawton C. Johnson Summit Middle School.

Now in its 17th season, the program, modeled after actual police academy curriculum, provides area youths with an opportunity to develop an understanding of the role of the police officer in the community. Recruits undergo physical training, drill and ceremony training, instruction in criminal investigation techniques, and evidence recovery and patrol practices. Cadets visit the Union County Police Academy and attend demonstrations from the Union County Sheriff’s K-9 unit, Union County SWAT team and bomb squad.

Cadets are provided a Summit Police Youth Academy uniform to wear during the session. On successful completion of the program, cadets participate in a graduation ceremony and receive a certificate of completion, a Summit Police Youth Academy patch and a DVD with photos taken during their session.

Admission to the program is on a rolling basis, with preference given to Summit residents who are first-time applicants; former recruits and out-of-town applicants may be placed on a waiting list. To be considered, an application needs to include $100 for tuition. A limited number of scholarships are available to those experiencing financial hardship.

For more information, contact Juvenile Detective Sean Thompson at sthompson@spdnj.org or 908-598-2114 or administrative assistant Lauren Montanya at lmontanya@spdnj.org or 908-277-9473.

Photos Courtesy of Megan Trindell