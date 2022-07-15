Summit PD promotes detective to sergeant

SUMMIT, NJ — On Thursday, June 16, Detective Charlie Robertson was promoted to the rank of sergeant in the Summit Police Department.

Robertson graduated from Penn State University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. He attended the Somerset County Police Academy as an alternate-route candidate and graduated in 2005.

In July 2005, Robertson was sworn in as a police officer with the Summit Police Department and was initially assigned to the Patrol Bureau. In 2013, he was assigned to the Detective Bureau, where he handled crime investigations, processed crime scenes, participated in interviews and interrogations, and handled the executions of warrants. In 2021, Robertson was assigned to the Union County Narcotics Strike Force from July to September. In 2022, Robertson was reassigned to the Patrol Bureau and has acted in the capacity of an officer in charge in the absence of a supervisor. He also currently serves as Resiliency Program officer for the department.

Robertson has been the past recipient of the Meritorious Service Award, two unit citations and numerous commendation letters from both county- and federal-level law enforcement agencies regarding his work on investigations for indictable cases. He served as Summit PBA Local No. 55 president from 2016 to 2020.

When not working, Robertson enjoys playing golf, skiing and spending time with his family and friends.