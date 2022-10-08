Summit Park Line pedestrian bridge and progress update is shared

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT, NJ — Summit and the Summit Park Line Foundation have shared information on the progress at the Summit Park Line.

Work has begun along Morris Avenue to place the bridge that will connect both sides of the Park Line. The bridge is expected to be placed in late October, weather permitting.

“We are thrilled about the progress we have been making and are looking forward to the Morris Avenue bridge placement, so we can begin work on the next phase of the project,” said former Summit Common Council President Robert Rubino, president of the Summit Park Line Foundation. “This entire project has been a community effort and partnership amongst the foundation, residents, and agencies that have helped us to not only raise necessary funds but also volunteer on a weekly basis at the Park Line to clear and beautify the space. We are so thankful for all the community support we have received over the years and truly can’t wait to see Summit residents and visitors enjoy the space for years to come.”

Phase 1 of the project, which is the area from Broad Street to Morris Avenue, is complete, with ongoing beautification and maintenance work. Phase 1A encompasses the Morris Avenue pedestrian bridge that is currently being constructed. After the bridge is in place, work on Phase 2 will begin, which includes the area along Henry Street between Morris Avenue and Ashwood Avenue. The design and concept plans for Phase 2 are currently being finalized, with installation scheduled for October 2022 through April 2023. A presentation with project updates from Director of the Department of Community Services Aaron Schrager at the Tuesday, Sept. 6, council meeting is available on the city website.

The Summit Park Line plan was introduced by the Summit Park Line Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, and approved by Summit Common Council in September 2018. It was included in the city’s 2016 Master Plan ReVision by the planning board. The concept was to create a pedestrian linear park along the abandoned Rahway Valley Railroad that runs from the edge of downtown Summit, in front of Overlook Medical Center, along with a 1.2-mile path into Briant Park. When complete, the Park Line will be the first new park in Summit in 85 years.

To volunteer, donate or view more, visit summitparkline.org.

Photo Courtesy of Summit Communications Office