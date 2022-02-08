Summit mayor, police raise awareness of vehicle theft

SUMMIT, NJ — Mayor Nora Radest spoke to the Summit community by video uploaded to YouTube on Monday, Jan. 24, about recent car thefts and actions taken by the Summit Police Department to further prevent these crimes. She also called on the community to do its part.

“Combatting professional vehicle theft is a complex problem requiring a coordinated effort among members of our community and the Summit Police Department, as well as neighboring municipalities, county, state, and federal agencies,” Radest said during the video. “The Summit Police Department has acted on a comprehensive theft-prevention plan that includes examining existing motor vehicle theft-prevention and -control strategies, and implementing updated patrol plans and routes; increasing targeted patrols and modifying officer and detective assignments to enhance coverage — on any given day, there are up to five patrols covering 80 miles of roadway, as well as extensive training for patrol officers in advanced prevention efforts; identifying high-theft areas in the community and gathering data on the operating patterns of criminals — we are sharing resources and information with neighboring communities and promoting interagency cooperation; using license plate–reader technology to identify and track stolen cars in the municipality; accessing video camera footage to identify suspects and vehicles; and implementing community education, outreach and partnerships in neighborhoods throughout Summit.”

Radest also highlighted further efforts of the Summit Police Department, including a host of measures to aid in this issue, as well as what residents can do to help.

“Equally important, regional outreach by the Summit Police Department includes renewing participation on the New Jersey State Police Auto Theft Task Force; establishing an ongoing dialogue with mayors and police chiefs from neighboring communities to build interaction and cooperation; as well as unified mitigation strategies and sharing of best practices,” Radest said during the video. “We are accessing current statistics and other information from the Union County Prosecutor’s Office to determine the big picture of theft in Union County, and we are contributing to the FBI National Crime Information Center and other clearinghouses for information on stolen vehicles.

“While local law enforcement agencies must shoulder the largest burden in dealing with auto theft, there is no doubt that public support is vital for combatting vehicle theft,” she continued. “Crime prevention and public support are key to all vehicle theft-prevention efforts in Summit. Professional thieves benefit from numerous opportunities automobile owners create. Please, take the next step with me and lock vehicles and remove keys every time you park. Council and I are working closely with the Summit Police Department to ensure the voices of our neighbors are heard. The comprehensive effort to combat motor vehicle theft and other crimes in our community must continue with the strength and purpose residents expect and deserve.”

During the Common Council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 18, addressing the issue of car thefts, acting Chief of Police Steven Zagorski spoke of those who are committing these crimes and echoed Radest’s sentiments.

“These are teams of small, organized criminal groups who go through a neighborhood to identify cars that are susceptible to being stolen,” Zagorski said during the meeting. “If they encounter a locked door or no key fob in a vehicle, our investigations show that these criminals move on looking for another target. Ninety-eight percent of all vehicles stolen within the last five years have been unlocked with the key fob accessible.

“One of the Summit Police Department’s greatest assets is our strong relationship with the community. Right now, we are asking to draw on that support and to work together to stop these crimes,” he continued. “It is a simple and effective step to secure vehicles and remove key fobs that I am asking residents to take. We work with surrounding towns during these investigations to share intelligence and resources, including personnel and equipment when needed. We have participated in the state Auto Theft Task Force and would like to assign an officer to it.”

Zagorski expounded on the measures the SPD has been taking, talking about how the thefts can be stopped and about what technology is being used to combat the problem.

“If this week seems particularly active, there is a reason,” Zagorski said. “Nixle alerts and advisories are being sent for every motor vehicle theft and attempted theft. We want the community to be aware of how much activity is present. It is not dramatically different from the past five years; you are hearing about it more through our communications channels. I have two goals: the first is to actively prevent crime in Summit through investigations and detailed patrols. The second is to influence your behavior.

“There have been periods where vehicles were taken and shipped overseas,” he continued. “Lately, the trend is to take them and commit crimes in other jurisdictions. These vehicles are more likely to be recovered. The national average for arrests following a motor vehicle theft is around 10 percent. The Summit Police Department is around 15 percent, with recovery of vehicles around 85 percent. We have employed the use of advanced technology, increased patrols and extended our sharing of intelligence and resources both with surrounding towns, in our region and state. License plate readers are in undisclosed areas throughout town. They alert us to stolen vehicles coming into our town, and we can set readers to alert us when vehicles enter or leave Summit. But we cannot do this in a vacuum. We need residents to partner with us to lock your vehicle every time you park the car. I am not trying to assign blame. I am asking for your help.”