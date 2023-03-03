Summit is offering paid internships for summer 2023

SUMMIT, NJ — Summit is continuing its successful college internship program for the 14th year. Applications from Summit residents will be accepted now through Friday, March 10.

College students majoring in political science, public administration, human resources management, finance or communications are encouraged to apply for the program. Participants will be able to add significant project management experience to their resumes. Interns will be paid $15 hourly and are required to work 24 hours per week, Monday through Thursday, for four weeks in the month of June.

Alumni of the Summit internship program have secured positions in the White House internship program and with the U.S. State Department, as well as paid positions at Google, Tesla Motors, U.S. Institute of Peace and Goldman Sachs.

“The city of Summit internship program is an excellent way for young residents to gain important work experience,” said Nora Radest, Summit mayor. “We offer a number of interesting opportunities for students to pursue with direct involvement in municipal projects.”

There are a limited number of positions available in the summer internship program. If interested, send a resume to [email protected] The deadline to apply is Friday, March 10.