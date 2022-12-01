Summit Free Market events are offered in December

SUMMIT, NJ — The Summit Free Market will be open for two events in December, on Thursday, Dec. 1, from noon to 2 p.m.; and on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Summit Free Market building is located at the transfer station, 40 New Providence Ave.

The Summit Free Market committee is a student-led, volunteer-run initiative that hosts monthly events at the transfer station on the second Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The temporary weekday hours are being added after numerous requests from members of the community to open the building during the week.

Residents can bring reusable, yard sale–quality items to share and take whatever they may want or need, at no charge. Since its inception in 2008, the Summit Free Market has served more than 5,000 residents and has kept more than 165 tons of reusable material from the waste stream.

Residents must have a permit to access the transfer station. Permits can be purchased online through the city of Summit Parking Services Agency.

Visit summitfreemarket.org for more information.