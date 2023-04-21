Summit Free Market date change for April event and additional weekday hours

SUMMIT, NJ — The Summit Free Market Saturday events will be held on the second Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Municipal Transfer Station, 40 New Providence Ave.

The Summit Free Market will also be open for one additional weekday event each month on the following Fridays, from noon to 2 p.m., excluding the month of November: April 28, May 26, June 23, July 21, Aug. 25, Sept. 22, Oct. 27 and Dec. 1. The weekday hours will be staffed by volunteers and are being added after numerous requests from members of the community to open the building during the week.

The Summit Free Market Committee is a student-led, volunteer-run initiative. Residents can bring reusable, yard-sale quality items to share and take whatever they may want or need at no charge. Since its inception in 2008, the Summit Free Market has served more than 5,000 residents and has kept more than 165 tons of reusable material from the waste stream.

Residents must have a permit to access the Transfer Station to attend. Permits can be purchased online through the Summit Parking Services Agency.

Citizens are asked to follow these guidelines from the Summit Free Market Committee when donating items. For more information, visit the Summit Free Market website.