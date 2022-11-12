Summit firefighter sworn in as secretary of NJ FMBA

SUMMIT, NJ — Firefighter Chris Esposito from the Summit Firefighters Mutual Benevolent Association Local 54 was sworn in as the New Jersey FMBA’s newest state secretary at the organization’s monthly meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Esposito was elected to the position in September at the NJ FMBA convention by delegates from each of the FMBA locals in New Jersey. Esposito served as secretary of the Summit FMBA Local 54 from 2013 until 2021, when he was elected to serve as executive delegate, a position he currently occupies.

“I am excited to serve in this new capacity and document the next chapter of FMBA history for its members,” said Esposito. He received an undergraduate degree from Seton Hall University, as well as a master’s degree in modern history.

Part of the NJ FMBA executive board, the state secretary is responsible for taking minutes at meetings and conventions and maintaining a database of 5,000 firefighters, fire officers, EMTs and dispatchers in New Jersey.

Esposito joins two other Summit employees in leadership roles in their respective state unions. Summit Firefighter Tim Duetsch has served as Central District vice president of the NJ FMBA since 2013 and was the former president of the Summit FMBA Local 54. He assists local associations in his district with contract negotiations and labor/management relations. Summit Police Detective Michael Freeman serves as the vice president of labor relations for the New Jersey Police Benevolent Association. He assists local associations with collective negotiation agreements, grievance arbitration and representation to the New Jersey Public Employment Relations Commission.

Photo Courtesy of John Rickershauser