Summit Fire Department issues fire safety tips for college students

SUMMIT, NJ — The Summit Fire Department is issuing a series of campus fire safety tips for college students to use during the school year. U.S. fire departments respond to an estimated annual average of 3,870 structure fires in dormitories, fraternities, sororities, and off-campus housing. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, from 2000 to 2015, 85 fires that resulted in 118 fatalities occurred on a college campus.

“The Summit Fire Department recognizes that going to college is an exciting time for students and their families,” said Fire Chief Eric Evers. “Living away from home for the first time not only gives young adults more freedom to make their own choices, but it also puts upon them an increased level of personal responsibility while at school. When it comes to on- and off-campus housing, it’s important to educate students on fire safety.”

The following safety tips from the National Fire Protection Association can be used to ensure a fire-safe environment on campus.

• Look for fully sprinklered housing when choosing a dorm or off-campus housing.

• If you live in a dormitory, make sure your sleeping room has a smoke alarm or your dormitory suite has a smoke alarm in each living area as well as the sleeping room. For the best protection, all smoke alarms in the dormitory suite should be interconnected so that when one sounds, they all sound.

• If you live in an apartment or house, make sure smoke alarms are installed in each sleeping room, outside every sleeping area and on each level of the apartment unit or house. For the best protection, all smoke alarms in the apartment unit or house should be interconnected so that, when one sounds, they all sound.

• Test all smoke alarms at least monthly and never remove batteries or disable the alarm.

• Learn your building’s evacuation plan and practice all drills as if they are the real thing.

• If you live off campus, have a fire escape plan with two ways out of every room.

• When the smoke alarm or fire alarm sounds, get out of the building quickly and stay out.

• Check with your local fire department for any restrictions before using a grill, fire pit or chiminea.

• Check your school’s rules before using electrical appliances in your room.

For more information and fire safety tips, visit www.cityofsummit.org/fire or contact the Summit Fire Department at 908-277-1033.