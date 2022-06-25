Summit Fire Department intern completes four weeks of service

SUMMIT, NJ — Chatham High School senior and volunteer firefighter in Chatham Township Olivia Bary completed her four-week internship with the Summit Fire Department on Friday, June 10. In this capacity, Bary joined A Platoon as a contributing member, responding to calls and participating in training activities.

“Olivia is already a volunteer firefighter in Chatham, so she is certified to go out with crews and be part of the response to calls,” said Deputy Chief Paul Imbimbo. “She has an interest in a career in the fire service, and we were glad to be able to help her along the way.”

Bary reported that a highlight of her internship with the Summit Fire Department was the camaraderie among firefighters.

“It really is like a family here,” said Bary. “From a volunteer perspective, it is truly wonderful how everyone works together to get the job done when responding to calls, training and doing daily chores. I learned a lot and hope to return as a volunteer firefighter one day.”

