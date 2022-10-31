Summit Fire Department attends National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend

EMMITSBURG, MD — Eight members of the Summit Fire Department attended the annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend in Emmitsburg, Md., on Saturday, Oct. 8, and Sunday, Oct. 9, to honor the 148 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2021.

Thousands of fire department members from across the country were in attendance, including Summit Fire Chief Eric P. Evers, Deputy Chief Paul Imbimbo, Lt. Chris Dorko, Lt. Brian Harnois, Firefighter Christopher Esposito, Firefighter Matthew Lemons, retired Deputy Chief Rick DeGroot and retired Battalion Chief Joe Wurtzbacher from the Summit Fire Department. The department was one of six teams that helped to set up stages, tables, tents and other equipment earlier in the week for the main event.

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation invites the families of the honorees to attend the event and pays for their accommodations for the weekend. The event featured counseling sessions, family activities and a candlelight service and vigil on Saturday, Oct. 8. The memorial service was on Sunday, Oct. 9, during which the families of the honorees were presented with a flag and a badge for their fallen firefighter. Each firefighter’s name is added to a plaque that is placed at the memorial located on the foundation’s campus, where the memorial weekend takes place.

“The Summit Fire Department has been attending the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend for over 20 years,” said Evers. “We are honored to attend and be part of this special event to honor the fallen firefighters for their service and dedication to their communities. It is very inspiring to see how many other departments from around the country come to give their time and support to make this event happen. The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation is a truly wonderful organization, and we are happy to support them and this event each year.”

Visit firehero.org to learn more about the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and the memorial weekend event. Visit cityofsummit.org/fire to learn more about the Summit Fire Department.

Photo Courtesy of Megan Trindell