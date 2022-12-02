Summit downtown holiday event schedule released

SUMMIT, NJ — Thanksgiving is on the way, and the holiday season is just around the corner. This marks the return of family holiday events in Summit, including Celebrate in Summit, Carriages & Carolers, and the HillTop Elf scavenger hunt. Summit VISA gift cards, accepted at more than 100 Summit businesses, are also available. More information can be found at summitdowntown.org.

The HillTop Elf scavenger hunt, Nov. 26 to Dec. 17

The HillTop Elves are hidden in more than 50 downtown Summit businesses, some in the storefront windows; shoppers are urged to wander downtown in search of them. No purchase is necessary. Scavenger hunt forms are available at all participating businesses and at tinyurl.com/yckkbw7m. The participating businesses are listed on the form. Completed forms must be turned in to any participating business by Saturday, Dec. 17, at 4 p.m., to be entered to win a $500 Summit VISA gift card. Ten runners-up will receive $100 gift cards. The drawing will be held on Monday, Dec. 19. Winners will be notified by email and phone.

Celebrate in Summit, Saturday, Dec. 17, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Shop, dine and celebrate in downtown Summit this holiday season. There will be music throughout the downtown and horse and carriage rides from 1 to 4 p.m. at Lyric Park, on the corner of Beechwood Road and Bank Street. At the Promenade at 426 Springfield Ave., an ice carver will be making holiday sculptures out of ice from 1 to 3 p.m.; the sculptures will be at the Promenade for as long as the weather allows. Grab a free photo with Santa, who will be riding on our horse and wagon for the afternoon. All activities are free.

Carriages & Carolers, Nov. 26 and Dec. 3, 10 and 17, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Take a break from downtown shopping to enjoy holiday music, strolling carolers and brass, and free horse and carriage rides on Saturdays, Nov. 26 and Dec. 3, 10, and 17, from 1 to 4 p.m. The boarding location will be Lyric Park, at the corner of Bank Street and Beechwood Road. Use 17 Beechwood Road for GPS. Sponsored by Christie’s International Real Estate Group in downtown Summit.

Free parking

Courtesy of the city of Summit and Summit Downtown Inc., there will be free parking from Dec. 10 to 31 at 90-minute meters — time limits will be enforced — in the Bank Street lot and on the first floor of the Tier Garage on Springfield Avenue.