Summit Downtown announces opening of the 2023 Summit Farmers Market

SUMMIT, NJ — Summit Downtown Inc. and The Summit Farmers Market announce the start of its 30th season on Sunday, April 23. Regarded as one of the best farmers markets in the state, the market offers a variety of locally sourced seasonal produce, baked goods, meats and seafood, vegetable and flowering plants, prepared foods, coffee and much more, all exclusively from New Jersey purveyors. The market now includes three additional weeks in December.

“We are thrilled to kick off our 30th season at Summit Farmers Market,” said market administrator Marin Mixon. “Supporting our local farmers and small businesses is more important now than ever, and we’re proud to provide a platform for them to sell their products directly to the community. We invite everyone to come out and experience the vibrant atmosphere and delicious offerings at our market, now with over 50 vendors each week.”

This year, they welcome new vendors Pineapple Pink, CFA Soap Essentials, Grieco Greens, Love 4 Nuts, Jersey Spirits Distilling Co. and more, offering exciting new items to the market. Many of your favorites will also be returning including Esther’s Treats, Shore Catch, Hoboken Farms, Pizza Vita and many others offering unique and exclusive items. Don’t forget your reusable bags. A full list of vendors can be found at summitdowntown.org.

The G.I.F.T. — Give It Fresh Today — program will be at the market and continue to collect fresh food each week. The program celebrates its 13th year this season. Yearly, more than 10,000 pounds of fresh produce/other products are donated through the generosity of our community and the Summit Farmers Market vendors. Through their partner, G.R.A.C.E. — Giving and Receiving Assistance for our Community’s Essentials, these donations are distributed weekly to families.

The Summit Farmers Market is open Sundays, April 23, to Nov. 19, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., then Sundays, Dec. 3, 10 and 17, from 8 a.m. to noon. The market is located at Park & Shop Lot No. 1 at the corner of DeForest and Woodland avenues, and customers can enter and exit at the vehicle entrance on DeForest Avenue. Don’t miss the chance to shop for fresh, locally sourced goods and support your community at the Summit Farmers Market.

For more information on Summit Farmers Market, subscribe to its newsletter, check out its Facebook page, visit its website or contact Summit Downtown Inc. at 908-277-6100.

Photos Courtesy of Nancy Adams