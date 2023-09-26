Summit announces new guidelines for Summit Free Market events

SUMMIT, NJ — Summit is implementing new guidelines for its Summit Free Market, effective immediately. The new guidelines have been instituted to maintain the spirit of community, sharing and sustainability that Summit Free Market events aim to promote.

New rules for the Summit Free Market

• 60-minute time limit: Visitors will now be limited to 60 minutes per Summit Free Market event. This will help ensure that all community members have an opportunity to participate and benefit.

• No resellers allowed: The Summit Free Market is intended to serve as a space for community sharing and exchange. In line with these core values, reselling items collected from the event will not be permitted.

• Signs have been posted to inform visitors of the new policies. Any observed violations may result in immediate expulsion from the event and future Summit Free Market events.

• All Summit residents with a valid Municipal Transfer Station permit are invited to participate in the Summit Free Market. To become a Summit Free Market volunteer, email [email protected]. For more information on the Summit Free Market, go to https://summitfreemarket.org.

Photo Courtesy of Amy Cairns