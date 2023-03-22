Summit achieves Sustainable Jersey certification

SUMMIT, NJ — Summit has been awarded silver level certification from Sustainable Jersey for 2022.

The process is the culmination of a yearlong effort to document programs and policies in Summit that aim to reduce waste, cut greenhouse gas emissions, stimulate local economies, and increase resiliency and progress toward an equitable society.

“Municipalities that achieve certification are considered by their peers, state government, and civic organizations in New Jersey to be among the leaders in the state,” said Summit Mayor Nora Radest. “I am so proud that we have yet again achieved this important designation. Thank you to the Environmental Commission members and numerous city staff that collaborated on this important project. Your every-day efforts to make Summit a more sustainable community do not go unnoticed.”

Summit has achieved Sustainable Jersey certification in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2014, 2017 and 2019.

“Sustainable Jersey certification benefits our city in many ways,” said Summit Environmental Commission Chairperson Donna Goggin Patel. “Summit has been awarded grants in the past that help us to fund programs like the Summit Free Market at the transfer station. This would not be possible without certification. It also provides an opportunity for us to analyze all sustainable actions citywide and examine where we may be able to take additional steps to enhance our environmental efforts.”