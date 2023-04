Spring Solos Series at Vivid Stage continues with ‘Harry Clarke’

SUMMIT, NJ — Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Ave., Summit, begins with “101 Humiliating Stories,” by Lisa Kron, on Thursday, April 13, kicking off their three-week Spring Solos Series. Second in the series is “The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey,” by James Lecesne; third is “Harry Clarke,” by David Cale. Each of the three solo shows explores the many dimensions that every person contains and allows each actor to portray a multitude of characters along the way.

From Thursday, April 27, through Sunday, April 30, “Harry Clarke” will be directed by Betsy True, of Montclair, and performed by Clark Carmichael, of West Milford, a member of the Vivid Stage ensemble. “Harry Clarke,” by David Cale, is the story of a shy, midwestern man who feels more himself when adopting the persona of cocky Londoner Harry Clarke. Moving to New York and presenting himself as an Englishman, he charms his way into a wealthy family’s life, romancing two family members as the seductive and sexually precocious Harry, with more on his mind than love. With his spellbinding and emotionally nuanced storytelling, Cale has created a riveting story of a man leading an outrageous double life.

In the New York Times, Jesse Green wrote, “One of the meta-delights of Harry Clarke is the way it applies the idea of performance to regular life. As Harry proves, we’re all actors, working with whatever rickety materials we’ve got.” Emily Gawlak of Stage Buddy said, “After watching Harry Clarke, prepare to carry a bit of Harry with you, under your skin — an experience which may knock your moral center slightly off-kilter.”

The first show in the series, “101 Humiliating Stories,” runs from Thursday, April 13, through Sunday, April 16. In this comedy, dive deep into the universal experience of humiliation. In this one-woman show, the actor shares a series of humiliations, past, present and future, including exquisitely detailed anecdotes such as “Geeky Celebrity Encounters” and “How I Spent All the Petty Cash From My Office on Makeup.” An invitation to perform at her high school reunion in Lansing, Mich., triggers another series of anxiety-filled fantasies. How will she, a lesbian East Village performance artist, cope with her Midwestern classmates? “101 Humiliating Stories” is evocative, moving and overall hilarious.

From Thursday, April 20, through Sunday, April 23, “The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey,” by James Lecesne, will be directed by Joshua Schnetzer and performed by Scott McGowan of Maplewood, a member of the Vivid Stage ensemble. One actor portrays every character in a small Jersey Shore town, as he unravels the story of Leonard Pelkey, a tenaciously optimistic and flamboyant 14-year-old boy who goes missing. A luminous force of nature whose magic is only truly felt once he is gone, Leonard becomes an unexpected inspiration as the town’s citizens question how they live, who they love, and what they leave behind.

Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m and Sundays at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 20, is Pride Night, where guests can gather at 7 p.m. to enjoy snacks, beverages and fellowship for an additional $15. Every Sunday performance in the series will be Senior Sunday; seniors age 65 and older pay $25. Receptions with coffee and cake, along with an informal talkback, follow these Sunday performances.

Tickets range from $25 to $39, with special rates for subscribers and groups. For more information, call 908-514-9654. The theater at Oakes Center is wheelchair accessible. Assisted listening devices are available at all performances. The parking lot is accessible from Ashwood Avenue, behind the theater. For information on any of Vivid Stage’s programs, call 908-514-9654 or email vividstage.org.

Photo Courtesy of Laura Ekstrand