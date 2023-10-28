Soloist spotlight for the upcoming Bruckner ‘Te Deum’ and Durufle ‘Requiem’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT, NJ — The Duruflé Requiem will feature various Wagner College student soloists on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 8 p.m., at Calvary Episcopal Church, 31 Woodland Ave, Summit, and Sunday, Oct. 29, at 7:30 p.m., at Christ Church New Brighton, 76 Franklin Ave., Staten Island, N.Y. Tickets for the first show are $30 in advance, $35 at the door and $20 for seniors. Tickets for the second show are $25 at the door, cash only; free for students and faculty.

Soprano Tami Petty is a recent award winner of the Joy in Singing Competition and made her New York City solo recital debut in 2015. She has performed with the American Symphony Orchestra at Carnegie Hall, with New York Philharmonic at Avery Fisher Hall and with Voices of Ascension at Alice Tully Hall, for which The New York Times hailed her “powerful soprano” and The Classical Music Network declared, “Such a beauty and purity of tone is so rare that I could only listen in ethereal pleasure.”

Praised for her “vibrant presence” in The Baltimore Sun, mezzo-soprano Elizabeth Merrill is known for her incredible range and versatility across genres. She has performed as a soloist with American Opera Theater, The Amherst Early Music Festival, the Annapolis Chorale, Downtown Voices, Ensemble Musica Humana, Intermezzo: The New England Chamber Opera Series, the Mid-Manhattan Performing Arts Foundation, Musica Nuova, Summit Chorale and Union Avenue Opera.

Possessing a “luxuriant tenor” voice, Adam Cromer delights audiences by delivering “splendid long-held high notes” with “magnificent top spin” in the lyric spinto repertoire. Cromer is a hard-working, thoughtful performer who delivers power and vulnerability on stage. Born in Nashville, Cromer grew up singing gospel and country music but fell in love with opera while in college. He majored in philosophy but went on to receive a master’s degree in music from Washington University.

Christian Waugh, a baritone, enjoys an active career on the opera, concert and recital stages and has been praised by The Baltimore Sun for his “persuasive and satisfying” portrayal of Giorgio Germont in La Traviata. Waugh has received the Da Capo Award in the Student Category of the Orpheus National Vocal Competition, as well as the Shirley Rabb Winston Scholarship in voice presented on behalf of the National Society of Arts and Letters.

Every ticket for the concert on Saturday, Oct. 28, in Summit comes with a livestream link that you can access live and for one week after the concert ends.

Photos Courtesy of Summit Chorale