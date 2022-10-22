Share the Fun Club at Summit Community Center is announced

SUMMIT, NJ — The Summit Department of Community Programs has announced its Share the Fun Club program for the 2022-2023 school year.

The Share the Fun Club is a fully supervised, drop-in, after-school program for Summit residents in grades one through eight. Program supervisors will lead children through interactive gym games and activities, arts and crafts, homework help and more. The program operates at the Summit Community Center, 100 Ashwood Ave., from 3 to 5:30 p.m., on all full school days and from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. on most half-session school days.

Participants must have either an individual or family open gym membership, which can be purchased online or by calling 908-277-2932.

Participants should enter the community center through the main entrance and scan their ID badge at the front desk. Personal belongings should be placed in the Investors Gymnasium. There are three rooms at the community center that will be available for participants to use:

• Investors Gymnasium. On one side of the room, arts and crafts will be offered, supervisors will be available for homework help and a snack will be provided. On the other side, children can enjoy activities such as basketball, dodgeball, four square and badminton.

• Jordan Glatt Youth Lounge. This game room has couches and seating where children can play video games and board games or do arts and crafts.

• Meeting Room. The Meeting Room across from the professional offices at the community center will be open for children to take part in quiet activities, such as homework.

Participants will be notified by email of schedule changes and program updates.

For more information, visit summitcommunityprograms.com or call the Department of Community Programs at 908-277-2932.