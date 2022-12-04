Seven Oak Knoll seniors sign letters of intent to continue field hockey in college

SUMMIT, NJ — Seven members of the Class of 2023 from Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child committed to field hockey competition at the collegiate level by signing national letters of intent, or, in the case of Ivy League institutions, committed to the admissions process, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, National Signing Day.

National Signing Day is the first day students may sign a binding letter of intent with an institution of higher education. Student-athletes do not need to sign their national letters of intent on the first day of the signing period, but many traditionally do.

Oak Knoll’s signing event took place in the presence of faculty, staff and family members in the school’s Tisdall Gymnasium. Kelly Childs, Oak Knoll’s athletic director, opened the event with a quote from Holy Child founder Cornelia Connelly: “You must not hide the gifts God has given but use them in his service.”

She continued in her own words. “Thank you for sharing your talents with us at Oak Knoll, and may you always remember your time as Royal student-athletes fondly. We look forward to watching all the great things you accomplish on and off the field!”

The student-athletes celebrated were:

• Darby Campbell, field hockey, Georgetown University. Campbell is a three-year member of the varsity field hockey program at Oak Knoll and Oak Knoll student body president. Additionally, Canpbell has served as a three-year Athletic Council class representative and a four-year varsity lacrosse player; this spring she will serve as a lacrosse team captain. Campbell has achieved high honors every semester, and her multiple athletic awards include, for field hockey, second team all-star Red Division and second team all–Union County sophomore year; Star-Ledger nonpublic second team; all–Union County first team, all–Union/Essex Conference second team and all-nonpublic first team her junior year.

• Lea Good, field hockey, Lafayette College. Good is a four-year varsity member of the field hockey team at Oak Knoll and a two-year captain. She is a member of the Italian Club and Model Congress, as well as the senior Athletic Council representative. Good has also been a three-year varsity ice hockey player. Good has received multiple field hockey awards, including three years of first team all-county, first team Union/Essex Conference, first team nonpublic and, in her junior year, first team all-state from NJ.com, second team all-American, Max Field Hockey National Top 50 players from the Class of 2023 and, this fall, she was selected to the Max Field Hockey first team at the National High School Invitational.

• Emma Ramsey, field hockey, Yale University. Ramsey is a three-year member of the varsity field hockey team at Oak Knoll and was a captain this fall. She has also been a two-year varsity lacrosse player. She has been a class representative on the Athletic Council for grades seven through 11. Ramsey received numerous athletic awards her junior year, including third team all-American for field hockey, regional all-American, second team all-state, first team all-county and first team all-conference. Additionally, Ramsey received Max Field Hockey National High School Invitational Top Performer recognition this fall.

• Julia Ramsey, field hockey, Cornell University. Ramsey has been a three-year varsity field hockey player and a two-year captain. Ramsey has additionally been a varsity ice hockey player for four years and a three-year varsity lacrosse player, and will serve as a lacrosse captain this spring. Ramsey has earned multiple athletic awards, including, in field hockey, second team all-state, first team nonpublic, first team all-county, first team all-conference, and National Field Hockey Coaches Association regional all-American team.

• Kate Siedem, field hockey, Brown University. Siedem is a three-year member of the varsity field hockey team at Oak Knoll and is currently serving as a captain this year. Siedem is a four-member of the varsity ice hockey team and will serve as captain of that team this winter. Siedem is the Academic Council president. Siedem has earned many awards both athletically and academically during her time at Oak Knoll. She was named an NFHCA third team all-American, NFHCA all–New Jersey region, Max Field Hockey 2021 all-New Jersey region first team, first team all-state, first team all-nonpublic, first team all-county, first team all-conference and Max Field Hockey Preseason Player to Watch. Additionally, Siedem received Max Field Hockey National High School Invitational Top Performer recognition this fall.

• Annie Verrone – field hockey, Colgate University. Verrone is a three-year member of the varsity field hockey team at Oak Knoll. Verrone has also been a member of the varsity swimming and JV golf teams. Outside of school, Verrone is a member of the New Heights Field Hockey Club.

• Morgan Willis – field hockey, Colgate University. Willis is a three-year member of the varsity field hockey team. Willis has also been a member of the varsity ice hockey team for two years and was a member of the varsity softball team last year. Willis has received multiple athletic awards, including all–Union County first team, all–Union/ Essex Conference second team and all-nonpublic second team.

Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child is an independent, Catholic school, coeducational from pre-kindergarten through grade six, and all girls in grades seven through 12. For more information, visit oakknoll.org or call 908-522-8109.

Photo Courtesy of Christopher Starr