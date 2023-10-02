September is Summit Volunteer First Aid Squad Month

SUMMIT, NJ — As has been a longstanding tradition, Mayor Nora Radest issued a proclamation designating September as “Summit Volunteer First Aid Squad Month” in the city. The proclamation comes as the squad launches its annual fund drive. Since it was formed in 1962, the First Aid Squad has been staffed entirely by volunteers and funded solely by private contributions. The squad receives no government funding and does not bill for service.

“For over 60 years, neither our patients nor the taxpayers have ever received a bill for our service,” said squad president John Buscaino, who accepted the proclamation on behalf of the Squad.

In her proclamation, Radest praised the squad for answering more than 2,300 emergency calls in 2022 and estimated the squad saves the city about $2 million annually. The squad’s fund drive is a mail campaign sent to every residence and business in Summit. It does not solicit by phone and does not use any outside fundraising agencies. Even the fund drive itself is run by volunteers, noted public information officer John Staunton.

The all-volunteer First Aid Squad, responds to emergency calls 24/7, is entirely funded through private donations and does not bill for service. The squad is always looking for new volunteers to join its ranks. All needed training, uniforms and equipment are provided. For information on becoming a volunteer or donating to the squad call 908-277-9479 or visit the website at www.summitems.org.

Photo Courtesy of John Staunton