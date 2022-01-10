Schwartz named president of Overlook Medical Center

SUMMIT, NJ — Atlantic Health System on Thursday, Dec. 2, announced that Stephanie Schwartz has been named president of Overlook Medical Center, following a successful tenure as president at Chilton Medical Center that saw numerous achievements and enhancements in care.

Schwartz has been serving as interim president of Overlook since August, following the retirement of Alan Lieber, who led the hospital since 2003. Working closely with the leadership team, as well as being frequently present among front-line team members throughout the hospital, she has quickly built on the forward momentum and successes at Overlook.

“Stephanie has wasted no time integrating herself deeply into the fabric of Overlook’s culture, and she has truly embraced its team,” said Brian Gragnolati, president and chief executive officer of Atlantic Health System. “She is an accomplished health care leader who takes a collaborative approach guided by a passion for high-quality, patient-centered care. We are looking forward to her bringing these qualities to bear as she guides Overlook’s continued rise as a premier destination for care.”

“Overlook Medical Center truly stands out not only within Atlantic Health System, but throughout New Jersey as a paragon of excellence — from its use of cutting-edge technology to the innovative approaches taken to medical care to the outstanding outcomes driven by a team that always makes the needs of the patient top priority,” Schwartz said. “I’m excited and honored to fully join the Overlook family and, as a president, contribute to its continued excellence.”

Schwartz joined Atlantic Health in 2016 as president of Chilton Medical Center. Through her steadfast leadership, Chilton has continued to thrive, including being named No. 1 midsize hospital in New Jersey by Castle Connolly for the past six years and a high-performing hospital in multiple specialties by U.S. News & World Report.

Under Schwartz’s leadership, Chilton saw numerous achievements, including the renovation of its intensive care unit, the development of a progressive-care nursing unit contiguous to the ICU, a modernization project for the emergency department, a renovated lobby and access center, and the opening of the Children’s Center, an innovative and dedicated center that combines both pediatric emergency services and inpatient hospital care in one family-friendly facility.

Overlook, a founding member of Atlantic Health System, has risen as a leader in care and innovation throughout the years. It has become a powerhouse for neuroscience care, performing more brain tumor surgeries than any other hospital in New Jersey, and home to the first state-designated Comprehensive Stroke Center.

For two years in a row, Overlook has been named one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals by Healthgrades, and, for three years in a row, among the World’s Best Hospitals by Newsweek. Overlook has been named a Best Hospital in New Jersey and the New York Metro Area by US News & World Report. Its emergency departments in Summit and Union have been recognized by the Emergency Nurses Association with its Lantern Award.

Schwartz joins Overlook at a critical time, during the hospital’s ongoing plan to transform and optimize units throughout the facility to enhance care. Earlier this year, the hospital marked the completion of the new entrance to the Bouras Emergency Department, as well as a new employee parking garage. The new Hersh Children’s Center at Overlook is set to open in the coming weeks.

“We have been honored to have Stephanie lead Overlook and are excited to have her at the helm of the hospital as Overlook embarks on this new chapter,” said Clelia Biamonti, executive director of Overlook Foundation, which is funding a significant portion of the transformation plan.

Known for her trademark walking shoes, Schwartz “hit the ground running” since arriving at Overlook, meeting with team members at all levels — from leadership and managers to front-line caregivers.

“For nearly four months, Stephanie has been front and center with our team, learning every facet of the care we provide and taking to heart the aspects of Overlook that make it special,” said Dr. Jack Audett, chief medical officer at Overlook. “That level of engagement will be a great motivator for everyone at Overlook.”

Schwartz graduated summa cum laude from the University of Maryland. She earned her master’s degree in health services administration from George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

Before coming to Atlantic Health System, she served in administrative and leadership roles at Southern Ocean County Hospital in Manahawkin and Community Medical Center in Toms River. Prior to coming to New Jersey, she also served in leadership roles at hospitals in Maryland and Pennsylvania.

Photo Courtesy of Atlantic Health System